Adresár spoločností
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Chevron Phillips Chemical Platy

Platy Chevron Phillips Chemical sa pohybujú od $85,706 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $243,775 pre IT špecialista na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chevron Phillips Chemical. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $100K
Účtovník
$92.5K
Business analytik
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Chemický inžinier
$93.5K
IT špecialista
$244K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chevron Phillips Chemical predstavuje IT špecialista at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $243,775. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chevron Phillips Chemical je $93,530.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Chevron Phillips Chemical

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje