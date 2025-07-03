Adresár spoločností
Chetu Platy

Platy Chetu sa pohybujú od $1,191 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $149,250 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chetu. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Dátový vedec
$1.2K
Projektový manažér
$149K
Softvérový inžinier
$3.4K

Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$146K
Architekt riešení
$30.2K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chetu predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $149,250. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chetu je $30,150.

