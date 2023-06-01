Adresár spoločností
Cherry
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Cherry Platy

Platy Cherry sa pohybujú od $28,763 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $292,762 pre Dátový analytik na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Cherry. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business analytik
$154K
Dátový analytik
$293K
Dátový vedec
$28.8K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Softvérový inžinier
$59.7K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Cherry predstavuje Dátový analytik at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $292,762. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Cherry je $106,963.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Cherry

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje