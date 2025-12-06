Adresár spoločností
CGI
  • Platy
  • Dátový vedec

  • Všetky platy Dátový vedec

CGI Dátový vedec Platy

Dátový vedec odmeňovanie in United States v CGI dosahuje $116K za year pre Associate Data Scientist. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in United States dosahuje $160K. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky CGI. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/6/2025

Priemer Odmeňovanie podľa Úroveň
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v CGI?

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Dátový vedec v CGI in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $175,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v CGI pre pozíciu Dátový vedec in United States je $125,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

