CGI
  • Platy
  • Business analytik

  • Všetky platy Business analytik

CGI Business analytik Platy

Business analytik odmeňovanie in United States v CGI sa pohybuje od $64.7K za year pre Associate Business Analyst do $128K za year pre Lead Business Analyst. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in United States dosahuje $90.5K. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky CGI. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Priemer Odmeňovanie podľa Úroveň
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v CGI?

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Business analytik v CGI in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $128,195. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v CGI pre pozíciu Business analytik in United States je $90,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

