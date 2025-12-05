Business analytik odmeňovanie in United States v CGI sa pohybuje od $64.7K za year pre Associate Business Analyst do $128K za year pre Lead Business Analyst. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in United States dosahuje $90.5K. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky CGI. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Spoločnosť
Názov úrovne
Roky skúseností
Celková kompenzácia
