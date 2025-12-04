Adresár spoločností
CGG
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Dátový vedec

  • Všetky platy Dátový vedec

CGG Dátový vedec Platy

Mediánový Dátový vedec kompenzačný balík in United States v CGG dosahuje $100K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky CGG. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
CGG
Machine Learning Engineer
Houston, TX
Celkom za rok
$100K
Úroveň
Entry
Základný plat
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Roky v spoločnosti
0 Roky
Roky skúseností
6 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v CGG?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
PridaťPridať platPridať odmeňovanie

Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovať údajeZobraziť voľné pozície

Prispieť

Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

Prihláste sa na odber overených Dátový vedec ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Dátový vedec v CGG in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $191,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v CGG pre pozíciu Dátový vedec in United States je $99,000.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre CGG

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Wipro
  • Ciena
  • KBR
  • Global Payments
  • Limelight Networks
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgg/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.