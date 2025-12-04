Adresár spoločností
CFGI
  • Platy
  • Účtovník

  • Všetky platy Účtovník

CFGI Účtovník Platy

Mediánový Účtovník kompenzačný balík in United States v CFGI dosahuje $165K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky CFGI. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Celkom za rok
$165K
Úroveň
Senior Manager
Základný plat
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Roky v spoločnosti
3 Roky
Roky skúseností
10 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v CFGI?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Účtovník v CFGI in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $175,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v CFGI pre pozíciu Účtovník in United States je $165,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

