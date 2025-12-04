Adresár spoločností
Mediánový Predaj kompenzačný balík in United Kingdom v Certify dosahuje £190K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Certify. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Certify
Enterprise Sales Executive
London, EN, United Kingdom
Celkom za rok
$127K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
3 Roky
Roky skúseností
11 Roky
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Predaj v Certify in United Kingdom predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu £101,441. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Certify pre pozíciu Predaj in United Kingdom je £94,819.

