Cepton
Mediánový Softvérový inžinier kompenzačný balík in United States v Cepton dosahuje $142K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Cepton. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Cepton
Software Engineer
San Jose, CA
Celkom za rok
$142K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$1.8K
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
0 Roky
Roky skúseností
0 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Cepton?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier v Cepton in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $405,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Cepton pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier in United States je $140,500.

