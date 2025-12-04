Adresár spoločností
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Mediánový Softvérový inžinier kompenzačný balík in India v Centre for Development of Advanced Computing dosahuje ₹689K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Project Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Celkom za rok
$7.8K
Úroveň
L1
Základný plat
$7.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
1 Rok
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Platy stážistov

Prispieť

Zahrnuté pozície

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier v Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu ₹998,068. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Centre for Development of Advanced Computing pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier in India je ₹781,207.

Odporúčané pozície

Ďalšie zdroje

