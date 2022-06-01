Adresár spoločností
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Platy

Platy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sa pohybujú od $111,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $195,975 pre UX výskumník na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/10/2025

$160K

Dátový vedec
Median $111K

Zdravotnícka informatika

Economist
Median $140K
Informačný technológ (IT)
$133K

Projektový manažér
$149K
UX výskumník
$196K
Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is UX výskumník at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is $140,000.

