Adresár spoločností
Centene
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Centene Platy

Platy Centene sa pohybujú od $42,785 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $193,463 pre Manažér dátovej vedy na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Centene. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/10/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Inžinier strojového učenia

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Inžinier spoľahlivosti stránok

Obchodný analytik
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Aktuár
Median $110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Dátový vedec
Median $99.1K
Dátový analytik
Median $79K
Projektový manažér
Median $81K
Informačný technológ (IT)
Median $116K
Manažér technických programov
Median $130K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $140K
Produktový manažér
Median $120K
Účtovník
$78.4K
Administratívny asistent
$42.8K
Obchodný rozvoj
$97.3K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$193K
Finančný analytik
$66.3K
Ľudské zdroje
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Manažér programov
$147K
Nábor zamestnancov
$151K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$118K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $180K
Architekt riešení
$145K

Dátový architekt

UX výskumník
$98K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Centene predstavuje Manažér dátovej vedy at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $193,463. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Centene je $117,203.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Centene

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • NRC Health
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • DaVita
  • Cardinal Health
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje