Cellebrite
Cellebrite Platy

Platy Cellebrite sa pohybujú od $125,143 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $226,125 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Cellebrite. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/10/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $125K
Dátový vedec
$134K
Architekt riešení
$226K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Cellebrite predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $226,125. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Cellebrite je $133,926.

