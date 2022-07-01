Adresár spoločností
Care Options for Kids
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Care Options for Kids (COFK) began operating in Dallas in 1999 and was one of the earliest providers of pediatric home health therapy in Texas. A leader, Preferred Provider and Value-Based innovator in therapy in Texas we are a key collaborator with Managed Care Organizations and regulators. COFK provides services for children who exhibit moderate to severe delays and disorders. Services include providing medically necessary speech, physical or occupational therapy as prescribed by the child’s primary care physician. The majority of children served are birth to age 10. However, the Agency is licensed to treat children from birth to 21 years of age.

    http://cofk.com
    Webstránka
    1999
    Rok založenia
    300
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

