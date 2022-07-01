Adresár spoločností
Care Continuity
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Care Continuity, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Care Continuity is a care coordination solutions provider. We partner with hospital systems and physician led accountable care organizations (ACO’s) to help eliminate the gaps in care that too often lead to unnecessary suffering for patients, avoidable hospital readmissions and ED visits, increased medical errors, and higher costs. For those clients who are just beginning their journey toward coordinated care, our turn-key approach provides a cost effective and stress free way of securing the equivalent of an enterprise care coordination department. For those who are further down the road, we offer the option of a world class technology platform and professional services guidance where and when they need it. We believe that high quality care is team based, physician directed, patient centered, and fully coordinated.

    http://www.carecontinuity.com
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    90
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Care Continuity

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje