Mediánový Produktový manažér kompenzačný balík in India v CarDekho dosahuje ₹3.08M za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky CarDekho. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
CarDekho
Senior Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Celkom za rok
$35K
Úroveň
L3
Základný plat
$32K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Roky v spoločnosti
2 Roky
Roky skúseností
6 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v CarDekho?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Platy stážistov

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Produktový manažér v CarDekho in India predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu ₹3,813,053. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v CarDekho pre pozíciu Produktový manažér in India je ₹3,077,515.

Ďalšie zdroje

