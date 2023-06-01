Adresár spoločností
ByNext
Hlavné poznatky
    ByNext is a tech-based, eco-friendly clothing and premise cleaning and care provider founded in 2011 in the New York Metropolitan Area. They offer sustainable value chain and environmentally-friendly dry cleaning, laundry, residential home cleaning, and other complementary services for individuals and businesses. ByNext has serviced over 300 thousand retail customers, delivered approximately 20 million orders, and has an ever-growing portfolio of renowned business customers and partners. They own and operate 40,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art processing facilities and are currently available in the 3 largest U.S. metropolitan markets.

    https://bynext.co
    2011
    126
