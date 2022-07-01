Adresár spoločností
Bybit
Bybit Platy

Platy Bybit sa pohybujú od $29,850 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $131,829 pre Obchodný analytik na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bybit. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $110K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Dátový analytik
Median $118K
Obchodný analytik
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Strojný inžinier
$50.2K
Produktový dizajnér
$111K
Produktový manažér
$67.9K
Predaj
$29.9K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bybit predstavuje Obchodný analytik at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $131,829. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bybit je $91,900.

