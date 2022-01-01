Adresár spoločností
Bungie
Bungie Platy

Platy Bungie sa pohybujú od $108,455 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnej hranici až po $285,420 pre Marketing na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bungie. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $163K

Softvérový inžinier videohier

Ľudské zdroje
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Produktový manažér
$249K
Nábor zamestnancov
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Manažér technických programov
$143K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bungie predstavuje Marketing at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $285,420. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bungie je $186,930.

Ďalšie zdroje