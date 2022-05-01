Adresár spoločností
Bright Health
Bright Health Platy

Platy Bright Health sa pohybujú od $127,160 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $249,240 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bright Health. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Produktový manažér
$249K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $127K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$216K

Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bright Health predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $249,240. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bright Health je $216,075.

