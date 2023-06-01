Adresár spoločností
Boost Payment Solutions
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    Webstránka
    2009
    Rok založenia
    71
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

