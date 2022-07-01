Adresár spoločností
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Platy

Platy BlueVoyant sa pohybujú od $81,258 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti na spodnej hranici až po $286,560 pre IT špecialista na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov BlueVoyant. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $127K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

IT špecialista
$287K
Produktový manažér
$153K

Predaj
$84.6K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$81.3K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v BlueVoyant predstavuje IT špecialista at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $286,560. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v BlueVoyant je $127,000.

