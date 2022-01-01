Adresár spoločností
BlueVine Platy

Platy BlueVine sa pohybujú od $100,890 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový analytik na spodnej hranici až po $270,000 pre Obchodný rozvoj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov BlueVine. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Obchodný rozvoj
Median $270K
Dátový analytik
$101K
Finančný analytik
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Manažér partnerov
$259K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $151K
Produktový manažér
$199K
Softvérový inžinier
$141K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$264K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v BlueVine predstavuje Obchodný rozvoj s ročnou celkovou odmenou $270,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v BlueVine je $151,000.

