Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Platy

Platy Blue Cross Blue Shield Association sa pohybujú od $54,270 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Ľudské zdroje na spodnej hranici až po $265,320 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/31/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $107K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Softvérový inžinier zabezpečenia kvality (QA)

Aktuár
Median $168K
Dátový vedec
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Obchodný analytik
Median $100K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $70K
Dátový analytik
$161K
Ľudské zdroje
$54.3K
Informačný technológ (IT)
Median $100K
Produktový manažér
$149K
Projektový manažér
$111K
Architekt riešení
$265K

Dátový architekt

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Blue Cross Blue Shield Association predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $265,320. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Blue Cross Blue Shield Association je $109,000.

