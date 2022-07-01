Adresár spoločností
Blue Canyon Technologies
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Blue Canyon Technologies, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Blue Canyon Technologies, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, is a leading provider of turnkey small satellite solutions, including CubeSats and microsatellites. We specialize in precision pointing platforms based upon our high-performance attitude determination and control components. BCT’s highly experienced staff has developed low cost, flight-proven, high-performance, high-reliability spacecraft systems and components that enable a wide range of missions for academic, commercial, and government applications. Our state-of-the-art spacecraft and subsystems are supporting LEO, GEO, Lunar, and interplanetary missions.

    http://www.bluecanyontech.com
    Webstránka
    2008
    Rok založenia
    330
    Počet zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Blue Canyon Technologies

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • EdCast
    • Arcesium
    • Zoho
    • Whatfix
    • DataCamp
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje