Blinkist Platy

Platy Blinkist sa pohybujú od $49,575 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketing na spodnej hranici až po $165,219 pre Šéf štábu na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Blinkist. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/6/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $76.2K
Šéf štábu
$165K
Ľudské zdroje
$53.4K

Marketing
$49.6K
Produktový manažér
$115K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$95.5K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

