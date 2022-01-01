Adresár spoločností
Bittrex
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Bittrex Platy

Platy Bittrex sa pohybujú od $170,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $232,155 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bittrex. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/12/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Produktový manažér
$232K
Nábor zamestnancov
$184K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $170K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Bittrex is Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bittrex is $184,075.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Bittrex

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Figure
  • Braintree
  • YipitData
  • BitGo
  • Ocrolus
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje