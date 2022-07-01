Adresár spoločností
BioXcel Therapeutics
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

    http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com
    Webstránka
    2017
    Rok založenia
    90
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

