Adresár spoločností
Berkeley Lab
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Postdoc

  • Všetky platy Postdoc

Berkeley Lab Postdoc Platy

Mediánový Postdoc kompenzačný balík in United States v Berkeley Lab dosahuje $78K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Berkeley Lab. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Berkeley Lab
PostDoc
Berkeley, CA
Celkom za rok
$78K
Úroveň
L4
Základný plat
$78K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
2 Roky
Roky skúseností
12 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Berkeley Lab?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
PridaťPridať platPridať odmeňovanie

Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovať údajeZobraziť voľné pozície

Prispieť

Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

Prihláste sa na odber overených Postdoc ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Postdoc v Berkeley Lab in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $99,852. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Berkeley Lab pre pozíciu Postdoc in United States je $78,000.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Berkeley Lab

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Google
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkeley-lab/salaries/postdoc.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.