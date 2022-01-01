Adresár Spoločností
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Platy

Platový rozsah Benefitfocus sa pohybuje od $47,760 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Informatik (IT) na spodnom konci do $135,675 pre Technický manažér programu na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Benefitfocus. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $87K
Informatik (IT)
$47.8K
Projektový manažér
$83.3K

Technický manažér programu
$136K
