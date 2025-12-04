Adresár spoločností
Bending Spoons
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Softvérový inžinier

  • Všetky platy Softvérový inžinier

Bending Spoons Softvérový inžinier Platy

Mediánový Softvérový inžinier kompenzačný balík in Italy v Bending Spoons dosahuje €72.5K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Bending Spoons. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Bending Spoons
Software Engineer
Milano, LO, Italy
Celkom za rok
$83.8K
Úroveň
L2
Základný plat
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
1 Rok
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Bending Spoons?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
PridaťPridať platPridať odmeňovanie

Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovať údajeZobraziť voľné pozície
Platy stážistov

Prispieť

Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

Prihláste sa na odber overených Softvérový inžinier ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

Zahrnuté pozície

Pridať novú pozíciu

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier v Bending Spoons in Italy predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu €122,850. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bending Spoons pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier in Italy je €62,261.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Bending Spoons

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bending-spoons/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.