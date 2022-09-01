Adresár spoločností
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Platy

Platy Bending Spoons sa pohybujú od $55,272 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketing na spodnej hranici až po $154,372 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bending Spoons. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $83.8K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Obchodný analytik
$71.3K
Dátový analytik
$65.6K

Dátový vedec
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Produktový manažér
$59.7K
Nábor zamestnancov
$86K
Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

Ďalšie zdroje