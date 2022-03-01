Adresár Spoločností
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Platy

Platový rozsah Bench Accounting sa pohybuje od $56,060 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Predaj na spodnom konci do $199,826 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bench Accounting. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $102K

Full-stack softvérový inžinier

Produktový dizajnér
Median $76.5K
Zákaznícky servis
$57.3K

Produktový manažér
Median $75K
Predaj
$56.1K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$200K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bench Accounting is Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,826. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bench Accounting is $75,747.

