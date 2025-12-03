Adresár spoločností
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Softvérový inžinier Platy

Mediánový Softvérový inžinier kompenzačný balík in Russia v Bell Integrator dosahuje RUB 2.91M za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Bell Integrator. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Celkom za rok
$37.4K
Úroveň
L5
Základný plat
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
4 Roky
Roky skúseností
16 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Bell Integrator?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Platy stážistov

Zahrnuté pozície

Frontend softvérový inžinier

Backend softvérový inžinier

Softvérový inžinier zabezpečovania kvality (QA)

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier v Bell Integrator in Russia predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu RUB 3,288,692. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bell Integrator pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier in Russia je RUB 2,914,232.

