Belcan
  • Platy
  • Mechanický inžinier

  • Všetky platy Mechanický inžinier

Belcan Mechanický inžinier Platy

Mediánový Mechanický inžinier kompenzačný balík in United States v Belcan dosahuje $105K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Belcan. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Belcan
Mechanical Engineer
Lexington, KY
Celkom za rok
$105K
Úroveň
L2
Základný plat
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
8 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Belcan?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Mechanický inžinier v Belcan in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $147,680. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Belcan pre pozíciu Mechanický inžinier in United States je $85,000.

