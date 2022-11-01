Adresár spoločností
BCI
BCI Platy

Platy BCI sa pohybujú od $38,592 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $81,455 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici.

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $80K
Produktový manažér
$81.5K
Predaj
$38.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
The highest paying role reported at BCI is Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $81,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCI is $80,014.

