BCE Platy

Platy BCE sa pohybujú od $38,868 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $125,819 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov BCE. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/4/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
CP2 $73.2K
CP3 $94.4K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Sieťový inžinier

Dátový inžinier

Dátový vedec
CP2 $69.3K
CP3 $95.7K
Produktový manažér
CP2 $72.6K
CP3 $90.1K
CP4 $126K

Architekt riešení
CP2 $82.2K
CP3 $104K

Dátový architekt

Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
Median $72.7K
Obchodný analytik
Median $59.3K
Predaj
Median $38.9K
Dátový analytik
Median $60.8K
Finančný analytik
Median $62.5K
Marketing
Median $60.6K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $108K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $54.9K
Manažér technických programov
Median $79.7K
Účtovník
$69.2K

Technický účtovník

Obchodné operácie
$62.5K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$108K
Marketingové operácie
$60.7K
Projektový manažér
$79.6K
Podpora predaja
$54.8K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v BCE predstavuje Produktový manažér at the CP4 level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $125,819. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v BCE je $72,645.

Ďalšie zdroje