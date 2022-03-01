Adresár spoločností
Banner Health
Banner Health Platy

Platy Banner Health sa pohybujú od $63,700 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $144,275 pre Lekár na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Banner Health. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/17/2025

Produktový dizajnér
Median $90.5K
Administratívny asistent
$63.7K
Dátový analytik
$65.3K

Manažérsky konzultant
$101K
Lekár
$144K
Produktový manažér
$105K
Softvérový inžinier
$68.6K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Banner Health predstavuje Lekár at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $144,275. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Banner Health je $90,480.

