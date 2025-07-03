Adresár spoločností
Bank of England
Bank of England Platy

Platy Bank of England sa pohybujú od $40,775 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $196,213 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bank of England. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/17/2025

Dátový vedec
Median $72K
Finančný analytik
Median $67.5K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $42.6K

Administratívny asistent
$40.8K
Business analytik
$89.1K
Obchodný rozvoj
$50.3K
Dátový analytik
$67.8K
Investičný bankár
$52.7K
Architekt riešení
$196K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bank of England predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $196,213. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bank of England je $67,468.

