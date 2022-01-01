Adresár spoločností
Backbase
Backbase Platy

Platy Backbase sa pohybujú od $17,963 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $250,000 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Backbase. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $88.7K

Mobilný softvérový inžinier

Backend softvérový inžinier

Produktový manažér
Median $85.5K
Architekt riešení
Median $250K

Business analytik
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketingové operácie
$117K
Produktový dizajnér
$18K
Projektový manažér
$115K
Recruiter
$59.9K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$99.7K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$91.2K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Backbase predstavuje Architekt riešení s ročnou celkovou odmenou $250,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Backbase je $91,237.

