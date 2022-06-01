Adresár spoločností
Back Market
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Back Market Platy

Platy Back Market sa pohybujú od $52,740 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Projektový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $108,455 pre UX výskumník na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Back Market. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $99.4K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Obchodný rozvoj
$85.4K
Zakladateľ
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Produktový dizajnér
$86.7K
Produktový manažér
$56.1K
Projektový manažér
$52.7K
Technický programový manažér
$84.5K
UX výskumník
$108K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Back Market predstavuje UX výskumník at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $108,455. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Back Market je $86,050.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Back Market

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje