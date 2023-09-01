Adresár spoločností
Bacardi
Bacardi Platy

Platy Bacardi sa pohybujú od $17,645 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $120,600 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bacardi. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/17/2025

Business analytik
$17.6K
Marketing
$69.4K
Projektový manažér
$121K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bacardi predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $120,600. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bacardi je $69,418.

