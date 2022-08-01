Adresár spoločností
AXS
    O spoločnosti

    AXS connects fans with the artists and teams they love. Each year we sell millions of tickets to thousands of incredible events – from concerts and festivals to sports and theater – at some of the most iconic venues in the world. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve consistently pushed the industry forward and improved experiences for fans, making it easier than ever to discover events, find the perfect seats, and enjoy unforgettable live entertainment, and we continue to lead the evolution of our industry today.

    http://www.axs.com/careers
    Webstránka
    2010
    Rok založenia
    70
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

