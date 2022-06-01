Adresár spoločností
Axcient
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Axcient Platy

Platy Axcient sa pohybujú od $30,150 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $241,200 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Axcient. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business analytik
$76.1K
Predaj
$99.5K
Softvérový inžinier
$30.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$241K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Axcient predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $241,200. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Axcient je $87,809.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Axcient

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Coherent Solutions
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje