Avature Platy

Platy Avature sa pohybujú od $2,841 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis in Argentina na spodnej hranici až po $119,400 pre Copywriter in United States na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Avature. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $20.1K
Copywriter
$119K
Zákaznícky servis
$2.8K

Informačný technológ (IT)
$18.4K
Strojný inžinier
$41.4K
Produktový dizajnér
$28.3K
Produktový manažér
$52.4K
Projektový manažér
$8.4K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$64.9K
Architekt riešení
$77.4K
Často kladené otázky

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Avature je Копирајтер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $119,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Avature je $34,882.

