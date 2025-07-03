Adresár spoločností
Avantor
Avantor Platy

Platy Avantor sa pohybujú od $119,761 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Strojný inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $234,969 pre Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Avantor. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/26/2025

$160K

Predaj
Median $125K
Dátový vedec
$201K
Marketing
$179K

Strojný inžinier
$120K
Produktový manažér
$151K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$235K
Softvérový inžinier
$201K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Avantor predstavuje Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $234,969. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Avantor je $179,100.

Ďalšie zdroje