ASR Analytics Platy

Platy ASR Analytics sa pohybujú od $56,951 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $93,000 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ASR Analytics. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Business analytik
$57K
Dátový vedec
Median $93K
Manažérsky konzultant
$80.4K

Softvérový inžinier
$80.4K
Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v ASR Analytics predstavuje Dátový vedec s ročnou celkovou odmenou $93,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v ASR Analytics je $80,380.

Ďalšie zdroje