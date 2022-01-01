Adresár spoločností
ASOS
ASOS Platy

Platy ASOS sa pohybujú od $49,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketing na spodnej hranici až po $130,766 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ASOS. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $87.5K

iOS inžinier

Backend softvérový inžinier

Business analytik
$129K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$128K

Dátový vedec
$95.3K
Marketing
$49K
Produktový dizajnér
$84.2K
Produktový manažér
$131K
Architekt riešení
$92.8K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v ASOS predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $130,766. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v ASOS je $94,029.

Ďalšie zdroje