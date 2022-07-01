Adresár Spoločností
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Platy

Platový rozsah Apex Fintech Solutions sa pohybuje od $47,264 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Informatik (IT) na spodnom konci do $200,000 pre Produktový manažér na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Apex Fintech Solutions. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $132K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Produktový manažér
Median $200K
Obchodný analytik
$90K

Dátový vedec
$111K
Ľudské zdroje
$163K
Informatik (IT)
$47.3K
Manažér programu
$80.4K
Predaj
$163K
FAQ

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Apex Fintech Solutions je Produktový manažér s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $200,000. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Apex Fintech Solutions je $121,275.

