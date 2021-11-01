Adresár spoločností
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Platy

Platy AlphaGrep Securities sa pohybujú od $23,256 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter na spodnej hranici až po $126,120 pre Finančný analytik na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov AlphaGrep Securities. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/13/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $83.7K
Dátový vedec
Median $108K
Finančný analytik
Median $126K

Recruiter
$23.3K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$97.2K
Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v AlphaGrep Securities predstavuje Finančný analytik s ročnou celkovou odmenou $126,120. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v AlphaGrep Securities je $97,160.

